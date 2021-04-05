Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) Shares Bought by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,372 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 906 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,720,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,739,311,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,599 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 16,645,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,754,791,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,823 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 27.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,036,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,323,075,000 after acquiring an additional 3,017,046 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,149,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,285,000 after acquiring an additional 29,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Zoetis by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,390,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,675,000 after acquiring an additional 79,261 shares during the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Zoetis alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Zoetis from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Zoetis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $166.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Zoetis from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $170.08.

In other news, Director Robert W. Scully bought 7,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $164.68 per share, for a total transaction of $1,249,921.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert Edward Kelly sold 2,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.05, for a total transaction of $324,792.75. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ZTS opened at $157.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.02 billion, a PE ratio of 46.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.71. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.87 and a 1 year high of $176.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.47. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.05. Zoetis had a net margin of 25.50% and a return on equity of 63.89%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Zoetis Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 27.47%.

Zoetis Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

See Also: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Zoetis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zoetis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.