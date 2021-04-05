ZPER (ZPR) Trading Up 5.2% Over Last 7 Days

ZPER (CURRENCY:ZPR) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 5th. One ZPER coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ZPER has a total market capitalization of $2.46 million and $535.00 worth of ZPER was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ZPER has traded up 5.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39.07 or 0.00066521 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00003135 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000084 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Ethverse (ETHV) traded 37.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001001 BTC.

Upfiring (UFR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000490 BTC.

ZPER Profile

ZPER is a coin. ZPER’s total supply is 1,850,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,257,920,702 coins. ZPER’s official Twitter account is @zper_team and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZPER is Https://zper.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “A South Korean based company, ZPER launched a blockchain-based financial peer-to-peer ecosystem. ZPER is seeking a solution to the loan and investment market through a platform that combines industrial values of P2P finance and asset values of data around the globe. In ZPER’s platform, all kind of users have a basic wallet for investments, managing and exchanges, the ZPERobo presents custom reports based on the user investment tendencies and an open market in the ecosystem. ZPR is the issued Ethereum-based ERC 20 token, it is a payment method within the ZPER network and is the mechanism used for all types of transactions. “

Buying and Selling ZPER

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZPER should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

