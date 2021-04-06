$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) to post $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Hecla Mining’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.06. Hecla Mining reported earnings per share of ($0.03) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 266.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hecla Mining will report full year earnings of $0.19 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.25. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $0.28 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.48. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hecla Mining.

Hecla Mining (NYSE:HL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. Hecla Mining had a positive return on equity of 0.95% and a negative net margin of 3.51%. The company had revenue of $188.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.44 million.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Hecla Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Hecla Mining from $6.00 to $6.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hecla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.42.

In other news, Director Terry V. Rogers sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.25, for a total value of $281,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,643.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in Hecla Mining by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 492,517 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,192,000 after acquiring an additional 22,106 shares in the last quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income bought a new position in Hecla Mining in the 4th quarter valued at about $7,383,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hecla Mining by 42.4% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 12,496,145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $83,099,000 after buying an additional 3,718,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Hecla Mining during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,616,000. 57.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HL opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. Hecla Mining has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -117.80, a PEG ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $5.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 5th. This is an increase from Hecla Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hecla Mining’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -30.77%.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, and produces precious and base metal properties in the United States and internationally. The company offers lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates, as well as carbon materials to custom smelters, metal traders, and third-party processors; and unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders.

