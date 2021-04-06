-$0.08 EPS Expected for Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Conformis’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the highest is ($0.07). Conformis posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 42.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Conformis will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.16). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Conformis.

Get Conformis alerts:

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative return on equity of 174.01% and a negative net margin of 32.11%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.06.

Shares of NASDAQ CFMS opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Conformis has a 52 week low of $0.58 and a 52 week high of $1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Conformis by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,882,971 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after purchasing an additional 668,880 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 126.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 403,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 225,364 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Conformis by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $116,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% during the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 75,000 shares during the period. 30.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conformis Company Profile

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: How Investors Use a Balance Sheet

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Conformis (CFMS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.