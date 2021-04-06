-$0.13 EPS Expected for EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that EverQuote, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVER) will post ($0.13) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for EverQuote’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.18) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.10). EverQuote reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 160%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that EverQuote will report full-year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.37) to ($0.12). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.22) to $0.34. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EverQuote.

EverQuote (NASDAQ:EVER) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.02. EverQuote had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 14.19%. The business had revenue of $97.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.79 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.04) EPS. EverQuote’s revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on EVER shares. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of EverQuote from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of EverQuote in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of EverQuote from $54.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of EverQuote in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EverQuote from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. EverQuote currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.13.

In other news, SVP Darryl Auguste sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.71, for a total transaction of $715,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,146.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David W. Mason sold 1,799 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $63,486.71. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 117,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,162,279.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,196 shares of company stock valued at $4,531,997 over the last ninety days. 45.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of EverQuote by 32.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 10,511.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 191,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,134,000 after purchasing an additional 189,200 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in EverQuote by 129.1% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 45,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 25,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in EverQuote during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,974,000. 60.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:EVER opened at $36.95 on Thursday. EverQuote has a 1 year low of $24.56 and a 1 year high of $63.44. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of -119.19 and a beta of 1.58.

EverQuote Company Profile

EverQuote, Inc operates an online marketplace for insurance shopping in the United States. The company's online marketplace offers consumers shopping for auto, home and renters, life, health, and commercial insurance. It serves carriers and agents, as well as indirect distributors. The company was formerly known as AdHarmonics, Inc, and changed its name to EverQuote, Inc in November 2014.

