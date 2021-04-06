-$0.18 Earnings Per Share Expected for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CATB) will announce earnings of ($0.18) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Catabasis Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.28) and the highest is ($0.08). Catabasis Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.50) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Catabasis Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.23). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($0.64) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.05) to ($0.23). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Catabasis Pharmaceuticals.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CATB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.44) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.07).

Several research analysts have issued reports on CATB shares. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ CATB traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 259,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,999,644. Catabasis Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $8.59. The company has a market cap of $66.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.22.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CATB. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 123.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,539 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 7,471 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,143 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 7,563 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Catabasis Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. 41.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is QLS-215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein that is in preclinical development for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, a rare, debilitating and potentially life-threatening disease.

