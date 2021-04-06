$0.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) This Quarter

Brokerages expect TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc. (NYSE:TRTX) to report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TPG RE Finance Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.17 and the highest is $0.21. TPG RE Finance Trust reported earnings per share of ($2.20) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 108.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that TPG RE Finance Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.89 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $1.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.90 to $1.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for TPG RE Finance Trust.

TPG RE Finance Trust (NYSE:TRTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.19). TPG RE Finance Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.29% and a negative net margin of 41.56%.

Separately, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.50 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. TPG RE Finance Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRTX. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $92,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 56.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 9,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of TPG RE Finance Trust by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 9,647 shares during the last quarter. 59.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of TRTX stock opened at $11.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a quick ratio of 304.82 and a current ratio of 304.82. TPG RE Finance Trust has a one year low of $2.81 and a one year high of $12.03. The firm has a market cap of $875.85 million, a P/E ratio of -6.70 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. TPG RE Finance Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

TPG RE Finance Trust, Inc, a commercial real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments in North America. It invests in commercial mortgage loans; subordinate mortgage interests, mezzanine loans, secured real estate securities, note financing, preferred equity, and miscellaneous debt instruments; and commercial real estate collateralized loan obligations and commercial mortgage-backed securities secured by properties primarily in the office, mixed use, multifamily, industrial, retail, and hospitality real estate sectors.

