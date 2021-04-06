-$0.19 EPS Expected for ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) will post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for ImmunoGen’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.22) to ($0.16). ImmunoGen reported earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that ImmunoGen will report full year earnings of ($0.77) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.83) to ($0.71). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.76) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.23) to ($0.47). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow ImmunoGen.

Get ImmunoGen alerts:

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $85.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.61 million.

A number of brokerages have commented on IMGN. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $5.50 to $6.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of ImmunoGen from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. TheStreet cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of ImmunoGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. ImmunoGen currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.00.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 158.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,646,239 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,968,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850,590 shares during the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ImmunoGen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,473,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ImmunoGen by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,156,582 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $97,758,000 after acquiring an additional 1,423,482 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,969,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,870,000. Institutional investors own 72.95% of the company’s stock.

IMGN traded down $0.41 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.19. 47,913 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,555,762. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.29 and a beta of 1.65. ImmunoGen has a one year low of $3.34 and a one year high of $10.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.81.

ImmunoGen Company Profile

ImmunoGen, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) therapies to treat cancer. Its product candidates include mirvetuximab soravtansine, an ADC targeting folate-receptor alpha, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and IMGN632, a CD123-targeting ADC that is in Phase I clinical trial for treating AML and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

Recommended Story: retirement calculator

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ImmunoGen (IMGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ImmunoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ImmunoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.