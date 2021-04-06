-$0.22 EPS Expected for Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.22) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Oak Street Health’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.32) and the highest is ($0.14). The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Oak Street Health will report full year earnings of ($1.19) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.72) to ($0.84). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.72) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($0.38). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Oak Street Health.

Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $248.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.79 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis.

OSH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Oak Street Health from $59.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Oak Street Health from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 20th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.92.

Oak Street Health stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.78. Oak Street Health has a 1-year low of $37.11 and a 1-year high of $66.31.

In related news, insider Robert Guenthner sold 5,902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.82, for a total transaction of $329,449.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 560,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,288,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director General Atlantic Llc sold 7,429,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.18, for a total value of $402,527,763.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,453,061 shares of company stock valued at $403,833,758 over the last quarter. 5.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. FIL Ltd lifted its stake in Oak Street Health by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 153,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,391,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Oak Street Health by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Oak Street Health by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 16,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after buying an additional 1,514 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. 66.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oak Street Health Company Profile

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

