-$0.23 Earnings Per Share Expected for DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) will announce earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for DoorDash’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.00 and the lowest is ($0.30). The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will report full-year earnings of ($0.83) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.06) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.91) to $0.27. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow DoorDash.

Several research firms have commented on DASH. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on shares of DoorDash in a report on Friday, December 18th. They set a “positive” rating and a $185.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.59.

Shares of DASH stock traded down $2.54 on Tuesday, reaching $131.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,226,078. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.92. DoorDash has a 1 year low of $121.00 and a 1 year high of $256.09.

In other news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.49, for a total value of $366,225.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Keith Yandell sold 162,587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $21,136,310.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 477,792 shares of company stock valued at $63,753,923.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth $8,989,465,000. SC US Ttgp LTD. bought a new position in shares of DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth $7,426,893,000. CRV LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,148,291,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of DoorDash during the 4th quarter worth $1,069,610,000. Finally, Temasek Holdings Private Ltd bought a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter valued at about $867,635,000.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

