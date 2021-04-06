$0.30 EPS Expected for The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) will announce earnings per share of $0.30 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Shyft Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.36 and the lowest is $0.21. The Shyft Group posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that The Shyft Group will report full-year earnings of $1.81 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.85. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Shyft Group.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.08. The Shyft Group had a positive return on equity of 28.06% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $171.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.49 million. The Shyft Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Shyft Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 13th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of The Shyft Group from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Colliers Securities upped their price objective on The Shyft Group from $25.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th.

SHYF stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.31. 3,461 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 216,884. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.15. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -478.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.60. The Shyft Group has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.06%.

In related news, insider Stephen K. Guillaume sold 3,659 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.54, for a total value of $148,335.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 61,714 shares in the company, valued at $2,501,885.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.38, for a total value of $485,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 479,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,521,126.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,699,786 in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the fourth quarter worth about $144,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $248,000. 75.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Shyft Group, Inc, through its subsidiary Spartan Motors USA, Inc, manufactures and assembles specialty vehicles for the commercial vehicle and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services (FVS), and Specialty Chassis and Vehicles (SCV).

