$0.63 Earnings Per Share Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.64. Kforce posted earnings of $0.42 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.89. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.12 to $3.13. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $354.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $345.00 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 EPS.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kforce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.86.

NASDAQ KFRC opened at $54.47 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 2.65. Kforce has a 52 week low of $25.01 and a 52 week high of $55.42.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. This is a positive change from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. Kforce’s payout ratio is presently 39.15%.

In related news, Director Mark F. Furlong sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.85, for a total value of $1,196,250.00. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Insiders have sold a total of 77,349 shares of company stock worth $3,942,295 over the last three months. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Kforce by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,191 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Kforce by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 140,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,902,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the period. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP lifted its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

