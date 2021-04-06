$0.67 Earnings Per Share Expected for Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) will post $0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Fifth Third Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.74 and the lowest is $0.56. Fifth Third Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.13 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 415.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.03 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $3.33. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $3.12 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.75 to $3.37. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Fifth Third Bancorp.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FITB. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fifth Third Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Stephens boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.44.

Shares of FITB stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $38.07. The company had a trading volume of 250,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,426,827. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.40 and a 52 week high of $40.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.01.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.99%.

In related news, Director Mitchell Feiger sold 60,000 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $2,292,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,271 shares in the company, valued at $124,952.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jewell D. Hoover sold 12,118 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total transaction of $452,607.30. Insiders sold 100,936 shares of company stock worth $3,779,352 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,569,000 after acquiring an additional 32,680 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,209,000 after buying an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $498,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 27.3% in the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 186,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,971,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 754,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,645,000 after acquiring an additional 121,094 shares during the period. 79.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

