$1.09 Billion in Sales Expected for Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) This Quarter

Analysts expect Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT) to post sales of $1.09 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Avient’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.08 billion and the highest is $1.09 billion. Avient reported sales of $711.50 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 53.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Avient will report full year sales of $4.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.10 billion to $4.11 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $4.32 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.24 billion to $4.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Avient.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $997.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $910.09 million. Avient had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 51.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

AVNT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Avient from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Avient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded Avient from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Avient from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Avient from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avient presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.64.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Red Spruce Capital LLC lifted its position in Avient by 28.6% during the first quarter. Red Spruce Capital LLC now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $43,999,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Avient during the fourth quarter worth about $180,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Avient by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 109,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,429,000 after buying an additional 4,574 shares during the period. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its position in Avient by 86.0% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 187,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,533,000 after buying an additional 86,494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.37% of the company’s stock.

AVNT traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $48.89. 327,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,780. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $46.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.65. Avient has a 1 year low of $18.14 and a 1 year high of $51.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This is an increase from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is 50.30%.

Avient Corporation provides specialized polymer materials, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in three segments: Color, Additives and Inks; Specialty Engineered Materials; and Distribution. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks, plastisols, and vinyl slush molding solutions.

