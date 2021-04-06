$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that M.D.C. Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:MDC) will post sales of $1.13 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for M.D.C.’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.14 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.12 billion. M.D.C. posted sales of $718.97 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 57.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that M.D.C. will report full year sales of $5.20 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.19 billion to $5.21 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $6.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.53 billion to $6.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow M.D.C..

M.D.C. (NYSE:MDC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The construction company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.46. M.D.C. had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MDC shares. Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $63.00 price objective on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of M.D.C. in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of M.D.C. from $61.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.50.

In other news, Director Leslie B. Fox sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total transaction of $236,082.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Larry A. Mizel sold 125,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.31, for a total transaction of $7,413,750.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 254,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,085,083.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 157,406 shares of company stock valued at $9,243,404. Company insiders own 25.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 944 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the period. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of M.D.C. during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in shares of M.D.C. by 978.8% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,726 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MDC opened at $60.65 on Friday. M.D.C. has a twelve month low of $19.81 and a twelve month high of $61.58. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.36 and a 200 day moving average of $51.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.3429 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. M.D.C.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.78%.

M.DC Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the homebuilding and financial service businesses. Its homebuilding operations include purchasing finished lots or developing lots for the construction and sale primarily of single-family detached homes to first-time and first-time move-up homebuyers under the Richmond American Homes name.

