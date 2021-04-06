$1.25 EPS Expected for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report earnings of $1.25 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.41 and the lowest is $1.04. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $0.82 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, July 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full-year earnings of $4.52 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.03 to $5.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.90 to $11.91. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen upped their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Susquehanna upped their target price on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.74.

Shares of MU stock opened at $93.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $41.19 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

In other Micron Technology news, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.89, for a total value of $651,164.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 137,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,284.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total value of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 107,419 shares of company stock worth $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in Micron Technology by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

