$1.27 Billion in Sales Expected for Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Apache Co. (NASDAQ:APA) to report sales of $1.27 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Apache’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.09 billion to $1.48 billion. Apache reported sales of $1.28 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Apache will report full-year sales of $5.55 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.86 billion to $6.25 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.63 billion to $6.38 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Apache.

Apache (NASDAQ:APA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.06. Apache had a negative return on equity of 48.58% and a negative net margin of 162.10%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion.

APA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Apache in a report on Monday, March 8th. Truist downgraded shares of Apache from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Barclays raised shares of Apache from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Apache from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on Apache from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.43.

APA traded up $0.32 on Tuesday, hitting $17.86. 6,880,216 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,150,422. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $19.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.85. The company has a market cap of $6.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 4.87. Apache has a twelve month low of $6.36 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

In other Apache news, Director Juliet S. Ellis acquired 4,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.05 per share, for a total transaction of $100,217.25. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,392.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen J. Riney sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.38, for a total transaction of $678,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 106,268 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,059,473.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Apache during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Apache during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Motco grew its position in shares of Apache by 13,658.3% in the 4th quarter. Motco now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 3,278 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Apache in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Apache by 309.7% during the 4th quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 6,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 5,095 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.52% of the company’s stock.

About Apache

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). It holds onshore conventional assets in Egypt's Western desert; and offshore assets in the North Sea region, including the United Kingdom. The company also has an offshore exploration program in Suriname.

