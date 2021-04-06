$1.33 EPS Expected for Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report $1.33 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Essent Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.65 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.14. Essent Group posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 12.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Essent Group will report full year earnings of $5.36 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.93 to $5.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $6.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.79 to $6.55. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Essent Group.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.12). Essent Group had a return on equity of 12.97% and a net margin of 46.59%. The company had revenue of $247.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Essent Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Essent Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Essent Group from $51.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Essent Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.75.

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $48.27 on Thursday. Essent Group has a twelve month low of $22.14 and a twelve month high of $49.53. The firm has a market cap of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a fifty day moving average of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.39.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Essent Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.31%.

In other news, SVP Mary Lourdes Gibbons sold 3,850 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.09, for a total transaction of $185,146.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 211,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,166,803.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Lawrence E. Mcalee, Jr. sold 14,523 shares of Essent Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.17, for a total value of $656,003.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 169,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,664,400.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,373 shares of company stock worth $1,071,600. Company insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 20,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,470,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,528,000 after purchasing an additional 16,179 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Essent Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $98,694,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 332,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Essent Group by 189.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 962,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,567,000 after purchasing an additional 629,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.43% of the company’s stock.

About Essent Group

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; and contract underwriting services.

