$1.47 EPS Expected for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) to post earnings of $1.47 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Autoliv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.35 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.59. Autoliv posted earnings of $0.88 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 67%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Autoliv will report full year earnings of $6.77 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.16 to $7.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $8.30 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.10 to $9.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Autoliv.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The auto parts company reported $2.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.14. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.87% and a net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

ALV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Kepler Capital Markets lowered Autoliv to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Autoliv from $108.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Autoliv from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Autoliv in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised Autoliv from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.50.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $95.42 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $93.30 and its 200 day moving average is $88.21. Autoliv has a 1 year low of $43.62 and a 1 year high of $99.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.22 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

In other Autoliv news, insider Fredrik Westin sold 1,040 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total transaction of $98,737.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,080 shares in the company, valued at $197,475.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Cheng sold 318 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.39, for a total value of $29,062.02. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 2,957 shares in the company, valued at approximately $270,240.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Autoliv by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,718 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after purchasing an additional 7,234 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Autoliv by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 25,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Autoliv during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,242,000. Institutional investors own 35.25% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies automotive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cable cutters, as well as protection systems for road users, such as pedestrians and cyclists.

