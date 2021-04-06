$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) will post sales of $1.60 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Athene’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.59 billion and the highest is $1.61 billion. Athene reported sales of $1.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 39.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Athene will report full year sales of $6.26 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.13 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $6.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.86 billion to $7.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Athene.

Get Athene alerts:

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Athene from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday. Barclays raised their price objective on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI downgraded Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.82.

ATH opened at $51.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.67 and a 200-day moving average of $42.45. The company has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 1.61. Athene has a fifty-two week low of $21.51 and a fifty-two week high of $55.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its position in Athene by 54.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Athene by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,356 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Athene in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Athene in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Athene (ATH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.