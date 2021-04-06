$1.99 Billion in Sales Expected for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) to announce $1.99 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sirius XM’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.98 billion and the highest is $1.99 billion. Sirius XM posted sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sirius XM will report full year sales of $8.40 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.35 billion to $8.48 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.74 billion to $8.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Sirius XM.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 137.30% and a net margin of 13.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $5.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Sirius XM from $6.75 to $7.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Sirius XM from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $7.25 in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $6.30 on Friday. Sirius XM has a 52-week low of $4.68 and a 52-week high of $8.14. The stock has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.05.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.0146 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In related news, Director James P. Holden sold 28,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.39, for a total transaction of $184,792.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 303,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,936,617.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 125.7% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 29,694 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 243,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 22,895 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 1,159,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,389,000 after acquiring an additional 77,023 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sirius XM during the 4th quarter worth about $189,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Sirius XM by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 254,719 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after acquiring an additional 78,264 shares in the last quarter. 15.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

