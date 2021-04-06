10,043 Shares in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Bought by Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.

Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,043 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $755,000. Micron Technology accounts for about 0.8% of Mach 1 Financial Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 652.4% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,290,460 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $472,917,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248,159 shares during the period. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MU. Evercore ISI increased their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Longbow Research lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

Shares of Micron Technology stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $94.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 564,791 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,003,611. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.91. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a market capitalization of $105.88 billion, a PE ratio of 35.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.19 and a 52 week high of $95.75.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Micron Technology news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total transaction of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Joel L. Poppen sold 4,985 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.66, for a total transaction of $392,120.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 301,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,748,869.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 107,419 shares of company stock valued at $8,692,378. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

