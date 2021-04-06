$103.49 Million in Sales Expected for Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Lawson Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAWS) to announce $103.49 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Lawson Products’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $101.57 million and the highest is $105.40 million. Lawson Products posted sales of $91.04 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Lawson Products will report full year sales of $420.07 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $413.63 million to $426.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $447.43 million, with estimates ranging from $438.46 million to $456.40 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Lawson Products.

Lawson Products (NASDAQ:LAWS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $98.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $98.45 million. Lawson Products had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 7.18%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LAWS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lawson Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Lawson Products from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LAWS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lawson Products by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,187,000 after acquiring an additional 12,988 shares during the period. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 136,335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,594,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 289.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 9,716 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 30.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 32,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,675,000 after buying an additional 7,593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Lawson Products by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 4,777 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.21% of the company’s stock.

LAWS opened at $52.46 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.23. The company has a market capitalization of $475.34 million, a PE ratio of 41.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.19. Lawson Products has a 1 year low of $25.09 and a 1 year high of $60.79.

Lawson Products

Lawson Products, Inc distributes products and services to the industrial, commercial, institutional, and government maintenance, repair, and operations marketplace in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Lawson and Bolt. The company's products include fastening systems, cutting tools and abrasives, fluid power products, specialty chemicals, electrical products, aftermarket automotive supplies, safety products, welding and metal repair products, and other products.

