$132.50 Million in Sales Expected for Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Stratasys Ltd. (NASDAQ:SSYS) will report sales of $132.50 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Stratasys’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $131.60 million and the highest is $132.97 million. Stratasys reported sales of $132.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Stratasys will report full-year sales of $557.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $549.99 million to $562.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $609.10 million, with estimates ranging from $566.49 million to $633.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stratasys.

Stratasys (NASDAQ:SSYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.23. Stratasys had a negative return on equity of 2.91% and a negative net margin of 84.95%. The company had revenue of $142.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on SSYS. Lake Street Capital began coverage on Stratasys in a report on Friday, March 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Stratasys from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of Stratasys from $14.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Stratasys in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Stratasys in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,541,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $15,479,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 67.5% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,758,059 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $21,887,000 after purchasing an additional 708,277 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in Stratasys by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 836,359 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,429,000 after purchasing an additional 424,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RPG Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Stratasys during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,151,000. 77.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SSYS stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $25.31. 1,156,334 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,764,587. Stratasys has a fifty-two week low of $11.89 and a fifty-two week high of $56.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $30.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.35.

Stratasys Company Profile

Stratasys Ltd. provides 3D printing and additive manufacturing solutions for individuals, businesses, and enterprises. Its 3D printing systems utilize its fused deposition modeling (FDM) and inkjet-based PolyJet technologies to enable the production of prototypes, tools used for production, and manufactured goods directly from 3D CAD files or other 3D content.

