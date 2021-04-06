1,378 Shares in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Bought by Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,378 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in PayPal by 2.5% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,164 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in PayPal in the 3rd quarter valued at $443,000. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its holdings in PayPal by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 271,995 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $53,591,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 3.5% during the third quarter. Cim Investment Mangement Inc. now owns 6,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Pool Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of PayPal by 61.2% in the third quarter. Blue Pool Management Ltd. now owns 42,135 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

PayPal stock traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $251.55. The stock had a trading volume of 50,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,619,145. The stock has a market cap of $294.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $255.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $227.37. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $96.26 and a one year high of $309.14.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Sarnoff sold 5,290 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.49, for a total value of $1,605,462.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 243,350 shares of company stock worth $64,563,418. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on PYPL. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Macquarie boosted their price objective on PayPal from $262.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on PayPal from $249.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Compass Point restated a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on PayPal from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $274.68.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

