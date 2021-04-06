140,338 Shares in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 140,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,315,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 9.4% of Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Investment Advisory Services Inc. TX ADV now owns 7,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Wade Financial Advisory Inc now owns 126,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,603,000 after acquiring an additional 26,792 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $127,000. Defined Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,397.2% during the fourth quarter. tru Independence LLC now owns 19,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,766,284,000 after acquiring an additional 18,998 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $212.30. 75,459 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,533,544. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $204.97 and its 200-day moving average is $191.14. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $211.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Recommended Story: Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.