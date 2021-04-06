$157.40 Million in Sales Expected for Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) will announce $157.40 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Photronics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.30 million and the highest is $157.50 million. Photronics reported sales of $142.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Photronics will report full-year sales of $650.50 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $650.00 million to $651.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $695.50 million, with estimates ranging from $686.00 million to $705.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Photronics.

Get Photronics alerts:

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $152.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.05 million. Photronics had a net margin of 5.55% and a return on equity of 3.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PLAB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Photronics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of Photronics in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NASDAQ:PLAB traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $13.32. The company had a trading volume of 7,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 503,537. The company has a market capitalization of $844.29 million, a PE ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.44. Photronics has a 52 week low of $8.64 and a 52 week high of $13.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 3.50 and a quick ratio of 3.10.

In other news, insider Kang Jyh Lee sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $143,880.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 203,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,436,068.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,029 shares of company stock worth $280,647. Company insiders own 3.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Founders Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1,493.3% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,560 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Photronics in the 4th quarter worth about $119,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Photronics by 127.4% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 12,982 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 7,272 shares during the last quarter. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading: Find a Trading Strategy That Works



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.