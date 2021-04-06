16,000 Shares in Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) Acquired by Navis Wealth Advisors LLC

Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PIRS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 16,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,631,309 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $9,079,000 after purchasing an additional 67,736 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth $37,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 410,118 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 7,872 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Pieris Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $125,000. 57.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Pieris Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

NASDAQ PIRS opened at $2.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.64. Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.95 and a fifty-two week high of $3.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $145.52 million, a PE ratio of -4.91 and a beta of 1.40.

Pieris Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PIRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.02). Pieris Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 59.11% and a negative return on equity of 55.20%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pieris Pharmaceuticals

Pieris Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops anticalin-based drugs in the United States. The company develops anticalin proteins that are low molecular-weight therapeutic proteins derived from lipocalins, which are naturally occurring low-molecular weight human proteins found in blood plasma and other bodily fluids.

