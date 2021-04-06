17,137 Shares in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) Bought by Tealwood Asset Management Inc.

Tealwood Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Armstrong World Industries, Inc. (NYSE:AWI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,137 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 5,313.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 179,077 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,693,000 after buying an additional 175,769 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Armstrong World Industries by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 70,592 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,857,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,124,000. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Armstrong World Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,764,000. Finally, Gates Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,362,495 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,753,000 after purchasing an additional 137,225 shares during the period.

In other news, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 11,843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.41, for a total value of $1,047,039.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 24,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,158,530.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen F. Mcnamara sold 15,794 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.70, for a total transaction of $1,385,133.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 20,717 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,816,880.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,534 shares of company stock worth $3,032,418 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AWI opened at $92.60 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.98, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $88.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.90. Armstrong World Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $96.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $238.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a negative net margin of 7.85% and a positive return on equity of 49.60%. The business’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Armstrong World Industries, Inc. will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Armstrong World Industries’s payout ratio is currently 17.57%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AWI. Zelman & Associates upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Armstrong World Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.91.

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

