1,876 Shares in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Bought by Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC

Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 75.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.22.

Shares of Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.73. The company had a trading volume of 125,849 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,475,722. The company has a market cap of $118.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $75.92 and its 200-day moving average is $68.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.13 and a fifty-two week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 4.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

