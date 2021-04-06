1,906 Shares in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Purchased by Wade Financial Advisory Inc

Wade Financial Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 1,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth $267,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,587 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,587,000 after purchasing an additional 179,293 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in Agilent Technologies by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 37,373 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,772,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 51.5% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 96,153 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,706,000 after buying an additional 32,667 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Agilent Technologies from $130.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Agilent Technologies from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.40.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Samraat S. Raha sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total value of $127,500.00. Also, SVP Michael Tang sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.27, for a total transaction of $63,635.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 54,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,984,577.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,712 shares of company stock worth $2,742,090.

Shares of A stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, hitting $131.08. 9,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,718,919. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.15. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $72.25 and a one year high of $136.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The medical research company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 13.47% and a return on equity of 21.02%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

