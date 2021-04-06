$212.20 Million in Sales Expected for Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) This Quarter

Analysts expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) to announce sales of $212.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $200.96 million and the highest estimate coming in at $223.43 million. Star Bulk Carriers reported sales of $160.86 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full year sales of $959.11 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $933.64 million to $984.57 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $993.10 million to $1.03 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 1.41%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Star Bulk Carriers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.52.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the first quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 3.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 96,800 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 77.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 395,987 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after acquiring an additional 172,387 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Star Bulk Carriers by 977.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,733 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 20,624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers during the third quarter worth $210,000. 55.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ SBLK traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.38. 11,150 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,309,481. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 284.46 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Star Bulk Carriers has a fifty-two week low of $3.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.88.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of February 29, 2020, it had a fleet of 116 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.9 million deadweight ton, including consisting of Newcastlemax, Capesize, Post Panamax, Kamsarmax, Panamax, Ultramax, and Supramax vessels.

