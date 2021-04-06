2,315 Shares in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) Bought by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,315 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ALL. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 2,634 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Allstate by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Allstate by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 17,808 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,967,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of The Allstate by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,439 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principle Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of The Allstate by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,178 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALL opened at $117.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The Allstate Co. has a one year low of $84.97 and a one year high of $118.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $111.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $103.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.81.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The insurance provider reported $5.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.81 by $2.06. The firm had revenue of $11.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.43 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 10.68% and a return on equity of 16.70%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Co. will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. This is a positive change from The Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

ALL has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on The Allstate from $128.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $127.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of The Allstate from $126.00 to $119.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of The Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.58.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home and stand-alone scheduled personal property; and commercial lines products under the Allstate and Encompass brand names.

