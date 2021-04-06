234,600 Shares in Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Bought by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 234,600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,580,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.39% of Ashland Global at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 194.3% during the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 674 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN purchased a new stake in Ashland Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in Ashland Global by 6,944.0% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 3,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ashland Global by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 3,527 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ASH opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. Ashland Global Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $92.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 1.35.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Ashland Global had a positive return on equity of 5.40% and a negative net margin of 21.84%. The company had revenue of $552.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $540.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. Ashland Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Ashland Global Holdings Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.29%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ASH shares. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Ashland Global from $88.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $103.00 price target on shares of Ashland Global in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ashland Global from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.50.

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

