24,535 Shares in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) Acquired by Glenmede Trust Co. NA

Glenmede Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in DouYu International Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:DOYU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $271,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after buying an additional 2,328 shares during the period. Shen Neil Nanpeng bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in DouYu International in the 3rd quarter valued at $92,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in DouYu International in the 4th quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in DouYu International by 677.5% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 15,163 shares during the period. 15.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ DOYU opened at $10.38 on Tuesday. DouYu International Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $6.90 and a 52-week high of $20.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.79 and a 200-day moving average of $13.57.

DouYu International (NASDAQ:DOYU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.33). DouYu International had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DouYu International Holdings Limited will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of DouYu International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.57.

About DouYu International

DouYu International Holdings Limited operates a platform on PC and mobile apps that provides interactive games and entertainment live streaming in China. Its platform connects game developers and publishers, professional eSports teams or players and eSports tournament organizers, advertisers, and viewers.

