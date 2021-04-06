2,537 Shares in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Acquired by Childress Capital Advisors LLC

Childress Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,537 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 276.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 32,959 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,090,000 after purchasing an additional 24,196 shares during the period. Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,189,000. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 2,079,591 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $258,035,000 after purchasing an additional 26,094 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its holdings in The Walt Disney by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 248,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,841,000 after acquiring an additional 6,914 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in The Walt Disney during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,541,000. 62.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $189.00 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $94.52 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average of $161.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.08 billion, a PE ratio of -118.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.32.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The business had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DIS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $211.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Stephens began coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $182.00 to $201.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Walt Disney presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.77.

In other The Walt Disney news, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 33,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.12, for a total value of $6,220,403.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,813,217.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,158,232. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

