2key.network Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $424,018.00 (2KEY)

2key.network (CURRENCY:2KEY) traded 5.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 6th. One 2key.network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0998 or 0.00000171 BTC on major exchanges. 2key.network has a total market cap of $6.32 million and $424,018.00 worth of 2key.network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 2key.network has traded up 10.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.98 or 0.00059958 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00020608 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 16% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00003474 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $386.54 or 0.00662582 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.02 or 0.00078885 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031606 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001716 BTC.

2key.network Profile

2key.network (2KEY) is a coin. Its launch date was September 25th, 2018. 2key.network’s total supply is 599,020,419 coins and its circulating supply is 63,304,247 coins. The official message board for 2key.network is medium.com/2key. The official website for 2key.network is 2key.network. 2key.network’s official Twitter account is @2key_official.

According to CryptoCompare, “2key network is a decentralized referral network that helps people, businesses and organizations reach their ideal customers and spark action. It works by giving people the opportunity to directly exchange actionable links with campaigns for products, services or events that they recommend. When a campaign they shared generates results, the link automatically goes back and rewards every person who shared it. Letting referrers share the success of the campaigns they share is a proven way of generating organic online virality. And because the rewards to referrers are only distributed AFTER the campaign generates results, creating a campaign is risk-free, making it the perfect tool for small businesses and solopreneurs to grow their business. “

Buying and Selling 2key.network

