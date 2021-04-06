3,000 Shares in VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) Purchased by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF (NYSEARCA:OIH) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $462,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.07% of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF by 158.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Colrain Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $262,000.

NYSEARCA OIH opened at $191.73 on Tuesday. VanEck Vectors Oil Service ETF has a 12 month low of $82.66 and a 12 month high of $230.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $200.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.06.

