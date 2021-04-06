30,000 Shares in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) Purchased by Federated Hermes Inc.

Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNLN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Greenlane in the third quarter worth about $55,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 14.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 86.5% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 67,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 31,301 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Greenlane during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Greenlane by 155.0% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,156,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,579,000 after buying an additional 702,962 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNLN opened at $5.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.61 and a 200 day moving average of $4.27. The company has a market capitalization of $536.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Greenlane Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.62 and a 52 week high of $8.73.

Greenlane (NASDAQ:GNLN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.12. Greenlane had a negative return on equity of 17.49% and a negative net margin of 9.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Greenlane Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Adam Schoenfeld sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.48, for a total transaction of $191,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Locascio sold 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.35, for a total transaction of $193,140.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,775 shares in the company, valued at $481,871.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,400 shares of company stock worth $723,040. Insiders own 83.59% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GNLN shares. Roth Capital boosted their target price on Greenlane from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Greenlane from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Greenlane from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc distribute consumption accessories and vaporization products to wholesale and retail customers in the United States and Canada. The company offers vaporizers and parts, cleaning products, grinders and storage containers, pipes, rolling papers, and customized lines of specialty packaging.

