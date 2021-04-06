32,542 Shares in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) Purchased by TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC

TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 32,542 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II makes up 1.0% of TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSTZ. Ellis Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II by 60.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II alerts:

In related news, VP Jonathan Diorio purchased 1,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.39 per share, for a total transaction of $33,390.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,170. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Portfolio Manager Tony Kim purchased 29,000 shares of BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.07 per share, with a total value of $988,030.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the portfolio manager now directly owns 132,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,437.99. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

NASDAQ:BSTZ traded up $0.47 on Tuesday, reaching $37.64. 217,684 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 257,992. BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II has a 12 month low of $16.23 and a 12 month high of $41.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.18.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.171 per share. This is a positive change from BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $2.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th.

BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Company Profile

There is no company description available for BlackRock Science & Technology Trust II.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (NASDAQ:BSTZ).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.