32,553 Shares in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) Acquired by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:FAAR) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 32,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $888,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FAAR. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $309,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $41,000.

FAAR opened at $29.09 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.65. First Trust Alternative Absolute Return Strategy ETF has a 52 week low of $24.72 and a 52 week high of $29.81.

