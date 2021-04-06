3,260 Shares in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,260 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $237,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Hologic by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,424 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hologic by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,886 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Finally, OmniStar Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Hologic by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HOLX opened at $74.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.04 and a 12 month high of $85.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on HOLX. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. BTIG Research increased their price target on Hologic from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Hologic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.19.

In other news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 8,396 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.31, for a total transaction of $707,866.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

