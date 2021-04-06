$34.77 Million in Sales Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) will report $34.77 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $33.90 million and the highest is $36.00 million. Farmers National Banc posted sales of $30.02 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full year sales of $133.73 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $130.30 million to $140.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $130.87 million, with estimates ranging from $127.40 million to $134.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Farmers National Banc.

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.06. Farmers National Banc had a return on equity of 13.01% and a net margin of 28.05%. The business had revenue of $36.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.23 million.

FMNB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Farmers National Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler raised Farmers National Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.50 in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.17.

Shares of FMNB opened at $16.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $477.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.94. Farmers National Banc has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $18.26. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $15.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Farmers National Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.11%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FMNB. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Farmers National Banc by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,809 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 4,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Farmers National Banc by 74.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares during the last quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital bought a new position in Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth about $133,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc during the third quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Farmers National Banc in the 4th quarter worth $198,000. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Farmers National Banc

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB)

