$341.61 Million in Sales Expected for National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) will announce sales of $341.61 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for National Instruments’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $339.39 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.30 million. National Instruments posted sales of $309.38 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Instruments will report full year sales of $1.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.46 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.50 billion to $1.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover National Instruments.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.32). National Instruments had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 10.01%. The business had revenue of $367.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.59 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have weighed in on NATI shares. Zacks Investment Research cut National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on National Instruments from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.43.

In related news, SVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 2,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.71, for a total transaction of $106,275.75. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,485.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 102.1% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 782 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 95,130 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,179,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in National Instruments by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,836 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $740,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. 86.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Instruments stock opened at $44.82 on Tuesday. National Instruments has a 1-year low of $30.42 and a 1-year high of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 29.88 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.44%.

National Instruments Corporation provides a software-centric platform and systems to engineers and scientists worldwide. Its programming environments software includes NI LabVIEW, a graphical software platform to visualize hardware configuration, measurement data, and debugging of application; NI LabWindows/CVI, an ANSI C integrated development environment and engineering toolbox; and NI Measurement Studio, a suite of .NET tools for building engineering applications in Microsoft Visual Studio.

