$361.53 Million in Sales Expected for Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Kforce Inc. (NASDAQ:KFRC) will report $361.53 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Kforce’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $359.00 million and the highest is $364.00 million. Kforce reported sales of $335.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kforce will report full year sales of $1.41 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.41 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.46 billion to $1.48 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Kforce.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.09. Kforce had a return on equity of 32.56% and a net margin of 3.77%. The business had revenue of $354.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.00 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. Kforce’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

KFRC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Kforce from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Sidoti raised shares of Kforce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist increased their target price on shares of Kforce from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Kforce presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.86.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey B. Hackman sold 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.12, for a total value of $85,728.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.72, for a total value of $820,800.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 77,349 shares of company stock worth $3,942,295. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its position in shares of Kforce by 1.8% in the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 27,302 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 251,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,605,000 after buying an additional 10,706 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 79.8% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 214,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,886,000 after buying an additional 94,994 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 37.6% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 7,861 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of Kforce by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 122,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,142,000 after buying an additional 4,534 shares during the period. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:KFRC opened at $54.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Kforce has a 1 year low of $25.01 and a 1 year high of $55.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51 and a beta of 1.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 12th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.15%.

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech) and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, security, enterprise data, and project management.

