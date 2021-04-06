$37.42 Million in Sales Expected for Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Broadwind, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWEN) to report sales of $37.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadwind’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $37.54 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $37.30 million. Broadwind reported sales of $48.63 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadwind will report full year sales of $174.71 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $173.40 million to $176.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $199.94 million, with estimates ranging from $191.60 million to $208.27 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Broadwind.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12). Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 0.77% and a negative net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $40.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.03 million.

BWEN has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright lowered Broadwind from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Roth Capital increased their target price on Broadwind from $4.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.63.

Shares of BWEN opened at $5.66 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Broadwind has a 12-month low of $1.30 and a 12-month high of $12.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.94 million, a PE ratio of -94.32 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.94.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Broadwind in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 4,711.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,090 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,005 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 49.1% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 18,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of Broadwind during the fourth quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Broadwind by 6.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436 shares during the period. 40.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadwind Company Profile

Broadwind, Inc provides products to the energy, mining, and infrastructure sector customers primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets; and steel towers and adapters primarily to wind turbine manufacturers.

