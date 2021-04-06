4,282 Shares in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) Bought by Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC

Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 4,282 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BL. Comerica Bank lifted its position in BlackLine by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 107,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,459,000 after buying an additional 14,127 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in BlackLine by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 16,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,152,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in BlackLine by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 122,257 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,307,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in BlackLine by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 10,506 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,401,000 after buying an additional 918 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in BlackLine during the fourth quarter valued at $279,000. 94.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BlackLine alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on BL shares. JMP Securities raised their price objective on BlackLine from $115.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackLine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on BlackLine from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on BlackLine in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded BlackLine from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $137.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $141.10.

In other BlackLine news, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 1,401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.89, for a total transaction of $156,757.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 45,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,120,645.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.46, for a total value of $5,623,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,854,931.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 103,093 shares of company stock valued at $11,693,702 over the last quarter. 13.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ BL traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $111.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325 shares, compared to its average volume of 759,031. BlackLine, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.52 and a 12 month high of $154.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $116.41. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -162.45 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.37. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 0.29% and a negative net margin of 11.58%. The company had revenue of $95.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.60 million. As a group, research analysts predict that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackLine Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

Further Reading: How Do Mutual Funds Work?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackLine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackLine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.