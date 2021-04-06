44 Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 1,211 The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,211 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,108,070 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,817,340,000 after purchasing an additional 3,291,751 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,913,777 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,332,698,000 after purchasing an additional 3,315,118 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,494,013 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,531,925,000 after purchasing an additional 5,288,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter worth $3,003,286,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,888,776 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,791,649,000 after purchasing an additional 392,065 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

In other The Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 4,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total value of $716,047.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 156,984 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,158,232. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,351,139.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,367,269 shares of company stock valued at $251,173,842 over the last three months. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DIS stock opened at $188.50 on Tuesday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $94.52 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $342.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -118.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $190.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. The firm had revenue of $16.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.84 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $124.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $193.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $184.77.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

