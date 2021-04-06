44 Wealth Management LLC Buys New Shares in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

44 Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 3,533 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock, valued at approximately $402,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,231,486 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $1,848,603,000 after buying an additional 143,293 shares in the last quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Aristotle Capital Management LLC now owns 3,277,457 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $370,724,000 after purchasing an additional 201,892 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.8% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,217,517 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $190,684,000 after purchasing an additional 122,413 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,701,108 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $193,739,000 after purchasing an additional 108,211 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after purchasing an additional 14,972 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PXD. Cowen lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.33.

In related news, CEO Scott D. Sheffield sold 29,882 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.73, for a total value of $4,862,697.86. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,359,310.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Richard P. Dealy sold 9,890 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.24, for a total value of $1,614,443.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 137,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,446,479.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 52,338 shares of company stock worth $8,536,408 over the last ninety days. 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PXD opened at $152.18 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $67.00 and a twelve month high of $169.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $155.31 and its 200-day moving average is $117.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 149.20, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.92.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.37. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 4.67% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.38%.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2019, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 39 million barrels of oil, 16 million barrels of NGLs, and 83 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

