44 Wealth Management LLC Invests $586,000 in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

44 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,655 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $586,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 852.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Oxler Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Diversified LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Sage Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE IBM opened at $135.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $121.47 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. International Business Machines Co. has a one year low of $105.92 and a one year high of $137.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $126.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $20.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.59 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 48.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, supply chain, and asset management, weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

